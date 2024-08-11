Akshay Kumar reveals he takes inspiration for his action sequences from Tom and Jerry: 'It is unbelievable to...'

Akshay Kumar will be seen next in the comedy Khel Khel Mein, which is slated to release on August 15 and will clash at the box office with Vedaa and Stree 2.

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his next film Khel Khel Mein. The comedy also stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in the leading roles, and is slated to release in the cinemas on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.

As the Khel Khel Mein team is busy in their film's promotions, Fardeen Khan named Tom and Jerry as one of his favourite comedies in an interview with Pinkvilla. Akshay quickly interrupted him and said Tom and Jerry is not cartoon, it's violence. He also revealed that he has taken inspiration for many of his action sequences from the American animated comedy series.

The National Award-winning actor said, "Tom and Jerry is not comedy, it’s violence. Today I will tell you one secret. So many action scenes I have done, a lot of times I have taken it from Tom and Jerry. That whole helicopter scene, I took it from Tom and Jerry. Another idea I took was from National Geographic, but with Tom and Jerry, it is unbelievable to see the kind of action they have."

Meanwhile, talking about Khel Khel Mein, the Mudassar Aziz directorial is the remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. It will clash at the box office with the action thriller Vedaa and the horror comedy Stree 2. While the former is directed by Nikkhil Advani and stars John Abraham and Sharvari in the leading roles, the latter is the sequel of the 2018 blockbuster Stree and is directed by Amar Kaushik, who helmed the first part. Stree 2 features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee as the main cast.

Four south Indian movies are also lined up to release in cinemas on August 15. These include Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Double iSmart, Thangalaan headlined by Chiyaan Vikram, Raghuthatha starring Keerthy Suresh, and Mr. Bachchan headlined by Ravi Teja.

