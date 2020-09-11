Akshay Kumar reveals he drinks cow urine every day; here's why

During an Instagram live session, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic purposes. The actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film BellBottom with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls for an Instagram Live, to talk about going on a jungle adventure with him.

During the session, Huma was the one who asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show to which Akshay said, "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, which will premiere on September 11. During the conversation, Grylls also shared that he did not know Akshay personally, and after meeting him, he realised that he was a "fun guy with no ego". He also complimented Akshay for his fitness and said, "Out of all the guests we have had over the years, he is definitely Tier-1. It will be great to do something else with him. Maybe another show."

It was reported that while performing a survival skill of climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point, Akshay bruised himself. The actor had a unique and challenging experience as he indulged in something which he has never done before.

During the shoot, while talking about the task, Akshay stated, "I've never climbed this. I've climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I'm going to try doing this."

After a successful climb, Akshay went on to say, "The climb was very good. Really enjoyed myself. Learned something new, how to climb. One foot ahead, one foot behind, that's something new which I learned." While pointing his bruise, he added, "And here it is, a memento."