Akshay Kumar revamps 'Teri Mitti' for doctors, special song to be unveiled tomorrow

Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' song 'Teri Mitti' has a revamped version for the doctors working towards the betterment during coronavirus outbreak

Akshay Kumar has unveiled a version of his popular song 'Teri Mitti'. The track from 'Kesari' is a dedication to the doctors, who have stood as the strongest support to human kind during the coronavirus outbreak. It is all set to be unveiled tomorrow at 12.30 pm.

The revamped version of 'Teri Mitti' consists of "Sarhad pe jo vardi khakhee thi, ab uska rang safed hua (the khakhee colour of our soldiers protecting the borders, have now turned into white)." The video read, "A tribute to the heroes, a tribute to our brave India."

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "People were right when they said that our own stand by us during difficult times. During these difficult times, our own doctors have stood like a rock. They are no less than a soldier in their white apron. Watch Teri Mitti tribute tomorrow at 12.30 pm, a special dedication for them #DirectDilSe."

Watch a glimpse from the tribute here:

Akshay was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to donate to PM Cares Fund. The actor contibuted Rs. 25 crore to the fund. He later went on to contribute addition Rs. 3 crore to BMC, in order to help them with essentials during the tough times.