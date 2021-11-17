Akshay Kumar remembers his mother Aruna Bhatia in an emotional post

Akshay Kumar shared a 20-second clip on his Instagram account on Wednesday in which the actor doesn’t speak anything and seems to be contemplating about life. The religious mantra ‘Namastasye Namo Namah’ is heard in the background. Akshay captioned the video as “Yunhi...aaj maa bahut yaad aa rahi hai” with a broken heart emoji.

Aruna Bhatia was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on September 3 due to health-related issues when the Sooryavanshi actor was shooting in the United Kingdom for one of his upcoming projects. Akshay had immediately returned to Mumbai to be with his mother. She breathed her last on September 8, just a day before the actor’s birthday. Sharing the news of her demise, Akshay had penned down a heart-wrenching note that read, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

As Akshay Kumar turned 54 on September 9, he remembered his mother with an adorable picture and these words, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in ‘Prithviraj’, a historical epic drama based on the life of the ancient warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2022.