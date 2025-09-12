Akshay Kumar refused to play Lord Krishna in OMG because of Amitabh Bachchan, said he had..., only agreed after...

Directed by Umesh Shukla, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar played a guest role as Lord Krishna, but managed to set a benchmark. But, before he played the legendary role in Oh My God, do you know Akshay Kumar refused to play it when it was first narrated?

Akshay Kumar, who is known to play unusual roles with a lot of courage and storm, took audiences by surprise when he played Lord Krishna with a modern twist in the 2012 film Oh My God. Directed by Umesh Shukla, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar played a guest role as Lord Krishna, but managed to set a benchmark. But, before he played the legendary role in Oh My God, do you know Akshay Kumar refused to play it when it was first narrated?

Why did Akshay Kumar refuse to play Lord Krishna in Oh My God?

In a recent interview with Mirchi Plus, director Umesh Shukla revealed, "Akshay Kumar was not ready to play God in OMG. He said I'll produce it, but won't act in it." The director shared how Akshay Kumar's decision stemmed from the box office failure of the 2008 film, God Tussi Great Ho. "That's because a few years before OMG, a film called God Tussi Great Ho came out, where Amitabh Bachchan played a God. He said if Bachchan sir couldn't work as a God, how could he? He said he had an accent and a funny image. So, initially, he was not supposed to do it."

Why did Akshay Kumar agree to play the role of Lord Krishna in Oh My God?

Sharing how he finally managed to convince Akshay Kumar, Umesh Shukla said, "I told him this is how I see my God in the film. He'll enter on a bike, have a swag, and he'll even use a laptop. Instead of the Sudarshan Chakra, we gave him a keychain to rotate. Unlike our grandfathers who wore dhotis, he'll be a modern God, and how would a modern God be presented today? We convinced him that if God can create everything from a dhoti to a pant-shirt, why can't he appear in one too? He liked that idea."

Umesh Shukla said that Akshay Kumar even watched the Gujarati stage-play Kanji Virudh Kanji, on which Oh My God is based, and ultimately decided to do it.

