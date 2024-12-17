Akshay Kumar had also penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of Pushpa: The Rise in 2021.

As Pushpa 2 fever continues to take over, Akshay Kumar has joined in on the excitement by recreating the film’s most iconic dialogue, "Wildfire hun." In a video circulating on the internet, Akshay is seen delivering Allu Arjun's iconic line, "Wildfire hun." Soon after the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but gush over Khiladi Kumar.

One netizen commented, "Wow, amazing @akshaykumar sir, wildfire pose of mega superstar @alluarjun from #Pushpa2TheRule." Another said, "I remember he supported Pushpa 1 also." Not to forget, in 2021, Akshay had penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of Pushpa: The Rise.

The Baby actor had written, "Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry...planning to watch it real soon." In response, Allu Arjun had replied, "Thank you very much, Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too. Glad people are coming back to theatres & the Indian film industry is shining again."

Khiladi Akshay Kumar speaking the iconic dialogue of #AlluArjun Pushpa 2 in front of media



मैं " Wild Fire Hoo" #AkshayKumar #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/z4iUpfqeOS — Akshay Kamble (@AkshayK66719595) December 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles, the pan-India action drama has grossed more than Rs 1400 crore at the global box office. Its Hindi dubbed version has also earned more than Rs 500 crore net in India.

The Sukumar directorial is now the third highest-grossing Indian film ever after Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 2070 crore) and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1790 crore). With no big releases until Varun Dhawan and Atlee's Baby John on Christmas, Pushpa 2 can attempt to break Baahubali's record as well. (With inputs from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us