Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls his friends in film industry questioning his choice of films.

Akshay Kumar is currently facing a rough patch in his career as his films are failing to perform at the box office. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein, opened up on how his friends from the industry questioned his choices of films.

Akshay Kumar has starred in several films addressing socially relevant issues. Some of his films tackle topics such as the elimination of open defecation in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the need for affordable sanitary pads for rural women in Pad Man, and the significance of sex education in OMG 2. The actor revealed that he was opposed to choosing such films.

In an interview with India Today, Akshay Kumar explained that his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein also deals with a relevant societal issue, but approaches it through comedy. He said, "Somethings (films and the subjects they discuss) look so good and lovely that your heart would want to do it. Many people in the industry, including my friends and (movie) critics, have asked ‘Why do you have to make films on sanitary pads and toilets.’ When I made a movie on sex education, a lot of people opposed me, ‘sex’s a bad thing to talk about.’ But I like to do such movies and will keep on doing them if given the opportunity.”

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor. The film revolves around a group of friends who gather for a dinner and end up revealing secrets about each other. The comedy-drama is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15 and will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline which is set to release in theatres in December.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.