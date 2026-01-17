FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood

Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA

Republic Day Parade: Delhi-NCR, nearby cities on high alert amid terror threat inputs on Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits

JEE Main Admit Card 2026 released: Check direct link to download JEE mains session 1 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Akshay Kumar recalls Dimple Kapadia's advice on Twinkle Khanna, admits 'meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti' for this reason

'Not even 5 percent of what he achieved': Manoj Tiwary hits out at Ryan ten Doeschate for comment on Rohit Sharma

Bihu Attack Movie Review: Assamese cinema takes big leap, Dev Menaria delievers taut actioner with support of Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason

Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record

IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Akshay Kumar recalls Dimple Kapadia's advice on Twinkle Khanna, admits 'meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti' for this reason

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna hit silver jubilee in their married life, and on this special ocassion, Akki dedicated a special post to his better half.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 04:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshay Kumar recalls Dimple Kapadia's advice on Twinkle Khanna, admits 'meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti' for this reason
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a unique way of expressing their love for each other in public. Instead of posting lovey-dovey posts, they both always make sure to tease each other by sharing their funny pictures and videos on social media. Isn't it cute?

As they completed 25 years of their journey as Mr and Mrs on January 17, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a cute clip of Twinkle in which she could be seen walking in a funny way. In his caption, the actor also recalled what his mother-in-law and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia jokingly told him about Twinkle on their wedding day 25 years ago.

Akshay Kumar remembers Dimple Kapadia's advice to him

"When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she'll do exactly that.' 25 years, and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai... Her daughter refuses to even walk straight... she prefers to dance through life instead. From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," Akshay wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

About Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's marriage

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple films lined up, including Welcome 3, Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla, among others. Last month, Akshay shared a special teaser of Welcome 3, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle.

Akshay Kumar's next big project 

"Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," Akshay wrote in the caption.

The video features Akshay alongside stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, walking in unison as they remain armed with guns and dressed in protective gear. Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently released a sequel to her bestselling book, 'Mrs Funnybones', adding another milestone to her literary achievements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased, claims he refused to hear Emergency for this reason
Kangana Ranaut big statement on AR Rahman: Actress calls composer biased
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to Indore camp - Here's why
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India captain Shubman Gill brings Rs 3 lakh water purifier to
IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli in major U19 batting record
IND vs BAN: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes 72 vs Bangladesh, surpasses Virat Kohli
Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood
Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA
Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement