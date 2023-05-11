Akshay Kumar recalls being asked to do break dance as child every time relatives came over, says ‘mujra kyu karvate…’

Akshay Kumar recalls his father asking him to do break dance in front of guests

Akshay Kumar who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, appeared on his wife Twinkle Khanna’s talk show along with Johnny Lever for a fun conversation and revealed a hilarious anecdote from his childhood.

Akshay Kumar shared that when he was 5 or 6 years old, his father used to ask him to do a break dance whenever relatives used to come to their house. The actor said, “My father used to say, Beta Break dance krke dikha (son, show them your break dance). He futher added, “Meri samajh mein nahi aata hai ki ghar pe koi rishtedar aata hai toh humara mujra kyu karvate hain? (I don’t understand why we have to turn into performers when a relative comes over).”

Johnny Lever who was also a part of the conversation, revealed an incident when a passenger came to him at the airport and asked him to make him laugh. The actor said, “They think we are always funny. Like we have a button and if you press that button, we’ll start.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the movie Selfiee which failed to perform at the box office. The actor will be next seen in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F, and others. The movie is scheduled to release on Eid 2024. Other than this, the actor also has Soorarai Pottru’s Hindi remake in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Radhika Madan Helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film is scheduled to release in September. Other than this, the actor also treated his fans with exciting news when he announced the much-anticipated threequel, Hera Pheri 3. The director of the movie however is yet to be decided.

