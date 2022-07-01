Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's indirect dig at his 40-day shoot schedule, says 'main kya jhagda...'

Akshay Kumar- R Madhavan

Akshay Kumar has finally broken his silence over R Madhavan's dig on his professional commitment, and his fixed 40-45 day shoot schedule. After Samrat Prithviraj failed to make wonders at the box office, many netizens mocked Kumar's lack of dedication and his rigid shoot schedule. Kumar has admitted that he has completed Samrat Prithviraj in 42 days, and that has been considered one of the reasons behind the film's failure.

Even R Madhavan took a sly, indirect dig at him at a recent press conference. While promoting his upcoming released Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the actor said that films take time. He said that movies like RRR, and Pushpa have taken more than a year, and there are actors like Allu Arjun who surrender themselves to the project. He further stated that the actors who starred in the films mentioned above have given time, and they didn't finish in months. Many netizens were smart enough to understand that Madhavan was hinting at Kumar's recent comment on his shoot schedule.

Watch R Madhavan's indirect dig at Kumar

Now, Akshay has hit back and responded in a witty manner. The actor was recently spotted at the song launch of his upcoming family drama Raksha Bandhan. During the press conference, Akshay was asked to comment on the indirect dig of R Madhavan. The actor replied, "Kya kehna chaunga... bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hai. Ek director aata hai aur woh kehta ha ki aapka kaam khatam, toh mein kya abhi jhagda karu uske saath." Director Aanand L Rai was also present with Kumar and he supported him by saying, "In hone logo ko behkaya hai yeh keh ki 40-45 days mein film complete ho jaati hai. But inke 80-90 din lag jaate hai." Kumar's next Raksha Bandhan will release on 11 August with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.