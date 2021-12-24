Akshay Kumar reacts to potentially earning whopping sum of Rs 2000 crores with his films in 2022

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Hindi film industry. His latest film 'Atrangi Re' has released on an OTT platform from today itself and he has had two theatrical releases this year - spy thriller 'Bell Bottom' and cop drama 'Sooryavanshi'. His films have always been highly successful at the box-office and with his mass following, the 'Khiladi' star makes sure to keep his producers happy with cash registers ringing.

In a recent interview with Variety, Akshay Kumar was asked his thoughts on potentially earning a whopping sum of Rs 2000 crores combining the theatrical, streaming and satellite rights of his five upcoming films in 2022. The actor was quite shocked at first and then added that nothing is bankable considering the last two years when the entire world was shut down due to the pandemic. He said, "Wow, you worked out the maths quicker than I did! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always king. Whilst I’m excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?"

'Prithviraj', Akshay's first film in 2022 releases theatrically on January 21. Based on the life of the medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay Kumar essays the titular role in the epic historical saga. His second release is 'Bachchan Pandey' slated to release on March 4 in which the actor portrays the role of a rustic gangster inspired to fight for justice after a harrowing incident.

Akshay would be next seen playing the role of a protective brother with four sisters in the family drama 'Raksha Bandhan' set to release on August 11. In October, he would be back on the big screen in the role of an archaeologist in the action-adventure drama 'Ram Setu'. And finally, his fifth release is the satirical-comedy 'OMG 2' in which Akshay would be seen portraying Lord Shiva.