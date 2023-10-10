Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Akshay Kumar also condemned killing of women and children, as he shared his views on the ongoing clashes in Israel.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday, October 7, morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel’s counterattack.

Now, Akshay Kumar has become the first major celebrity to share his views on the ongoing situation in Israel. Speaking to Times Now, the actor said, "Any kind of terrorism is wrong. It is very sad what happens. I hope everything stops and becomes normal; that's all I can pray for."

When the Khiladi star was further asked that many people are still not condeming the war-like situation in the Middle East country, the actor responded, "I said tht any sort of terrorism is wrong. Killing is not the answer, the answer is may be amicably talking about it. I condemn any kind of killing of children or women."

Meanwhile, Akshay's latest release Mission Raniganj hit theatres on October 6 and took a disappointing start at the box office earning R 12.15 crore in the opening weekend. The Tinu suresh Desai directorail is based on a real disaster that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989 that left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine.

Coming back to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reacted on the situation when he shared a post on X (previously known as Twitter) on Saturday, October 7, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."



READ | Israel-Palestine: Women paraded naked, teens shot at point-blank range; horrors of war as death toll crosses 1500