Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Headlines

Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

Meet Nepal’s richest man with Rs 14977 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Tata inspired Marwari donated…

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

Will Boron boost test levels and body muscle?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Nepal’s richest man with Rs 14977 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Tata inspired Marwari donated…

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

9 Indians with highest Instagram followers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Akshay Kumar also condemned killing of women and children, as he shared his views on the ongoing clashes in Israel.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday, October 7, morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel’s counterattack.

Now, Akshay Kumar has become the first major celebrity to share his views on the ongoing situation in Israel. Speaking to Times Now, the actor said, "Any kind of terrorism is wrong. It is very sad what happens. I hope everything stops and becomes normal; that's all I can pray for."

When the Khiladi star was further asked that many people are still not condeming the war-like situation in the Middle East country, the actor responded, "I said tht any sort of terrorism is wrong. Killing is not the answer, the answer is may be amicably talking about it. I condemn any kind of killing of children or women."

Meanwhile, Akshay's latest release Mission Raniganj hit theatres on October 6 and took a disappointing start at the box office earning R 12.15 crore in the opening weekend. The Tinu suresh Desai directorail is based on a real disaster that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989 that left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine.

Coming back to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reacted on the situation when he shared a post on X (previously known as Twitter) on Saturday, October 7, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

READ | Israel-Palestine: Women paraded naked, teens shot at point-blank range; horrors of war as death toll crosses 1500

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

Up to Rs 40000 off on the best laptop brands at Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore now!

Tejas trailer: Kangana Ranaut takes on deadly mission against Pakistani terrorists, fans call it 'sure shot blockbuster'

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

World Cup 2023: India's openers suffer rare double duck misery, first since 1983

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE