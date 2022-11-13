Akshay Kumar reacts angrily to being criticised for doing multiple films in a year, says 'I am not stealing...'

Akshay Kumar/Twitter

Akshay Kumar was seen in five movies this year namely Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli. Out of these, the final one was a direct digital release whereas the rest four were released in the theatres. All his films received negative reviews from the audience and critics.

After seeing the disastrous performances of his films at the box office, Akshay was criticised for not concentrating on a single film and working on multiple films in a single year. Now, for the first time, the Khiladi actor has broken his silence over the same at a recent event in Delhi.

Talking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Awards 2022, the superstar angrily said, "Tell me, does anyone here ask their kids why they work so much? People ask ítni gambling kyun karta hai, itna peeta kyun hai (why do you gamble so much, why do you drink so much)’. But who questions someone for working a lot?".

The actor, who also has multiple films planned for release next year, continued, "I do four films a year. Yes, I do it. I do ads, sure. I work, but I am not stealing from anyone. I don't understand. Media persons ask me why do you get up early? But, morning is for waking up, right? They ask me why do you sleep so early. Arre bewakoof, raat ko sota hai aadmi (You fool, people sleep at night). I don't understand what I am doing wrong. I will work, who won’t if they have a chance to do work? I will do four films. I will give 50 days if required and 90 days if needed."



This is not the first instance that Akshay has had multiple releases in a year. However, this is the first instance that out of all of his films, nothing has worked. The actor's upcoming projects include Selfiee, OMG 2, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Capsule Gill, Jolly LLB 3, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.