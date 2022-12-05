Akshay Kumar reacts after man says Bell Bottom has things 'against Pakistan'

File photo

Akshay Kumar has responded to a Pakistani man who questioned the way his country was portrayed in the 2021 movie Bell Bottom. The performer advised the individual to keep his thoughts about it lighthearted because it was "just a movie."

Akshay was present at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The actor responded to a man who inquired about his movie Bell Bottom during an in-conversation session at the festival. The story of the movie, which was directed by Ranjit Tiwari, focused on an attempt to rescue passengers after an Indian Airlines jet was hijacked.

The man told Akshay, "I’m from Pakistan, your neighbour country. I have a request. You do fantastic movies like Pad Man and Toilet. There is an issue between India and Pakistan as well. Your recent movie Bell Bottom has certain things against Pakistan.”

Akshay then said, "Sir, it’s just a movie. Don’t get so serious about it. It’s just a movie. There are many things like that. It’s just a movie, sir.”

In Bell Bottom, the 1980s are depicted. Akshay played an Indian secret agent in the movie. Although the movie was highly received in India, it garnered harsh criticism abroad and was eventually outlawed in Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor also had lead parts in the movie. It was said that it was based on actual hijackings committed by Khalistani terrorists in the 1980s, including the taking of multiple flights operated by Indian Airlines.

Also read: Suniel Shetty reveals if he felt insecure of Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar's success

Recent films by Akshay include Cuttputlli, which had its digital premiere, and Ram Setu, which was released in theatres. Ram Setu, which was directed by Abhishek Sharma, also starred Jacqueline Fernandez.

In addition to Selfiee, which stars Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty, Akshay also has the upcoming Anand L. Rai film Gorkha.