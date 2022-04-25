Akshay Kumar asks fans to suggest title for Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Another interesting film has been added to Akshay Kumar's vast list of future films. The Bollywood actor, who was most recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, is working on a project with Radhika Madan. In the Hindi version of Suriya's film, Soorarai Pottru, the actor will be seen alongside Radhika.

The Hindi adaptation has yet to be given a title, despite the fact that filming has begun. Following this, Akshay has requested title suggestions from his followers.

On his official Instagram account, Akshay Kumar posted a video of the film's muhurat shot. Radhika Madan, his co-star, is seen smashing a coconut in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes (sic)."

A source affiliated to the entertainment platform PeepingMoon has revealed facts about the project long before Akshay Kumar officially confirmed it.



"Akshay Kumar has been in talks for this film for the last six months, and although he had given his verbal nod last year itself, he signed on the dotted line just recently. The Hindi screenplay has been written as terrifically as the original, and Akshay loved how it has been adapted into a North Indian setting without taking away the emotional and inspirational core of it," a source said.



For the unversed, after Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay was the latest Bollywood star to endorse the company's products. It's a brand that sells both tobacco and non-tobacco items. Fans were not pleased with his decision.

He then apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram, he wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."