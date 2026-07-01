Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Suniel Shetty or Anupam Kher? Netizens debate 'who's the biggest bootlicker' of PM Narendra Modi

We all know that Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are big-time Narendra Modi's admirers. But a netizen's question went viral, prompting some shocking responses.

A major section of India is upset, disappointed, and miffed with the governance of PM Narendra Modi, under his BJP party, for various reasons. Right from the NEET paper leak to the Ram Mandir donation case, the public is upset with Modi, and when they see that their favorite actor are overpraising him, going gaga about him, and even comparing him to God, they lose their cool. The recent interview of Suniel Shetty has made him a laughing joke.

The story of his grandchild feeding laddoo to Modi's photo had made Anna the latest target of the trolls. Even R Madhavan is getting dragged, and his old interview about PM Modi makes netizens suspicious over his recent Padma Shri win. Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are big-time Modi fans, and they proved it time and again. Now, an internet user asked a question to name the biggest blind follower of Modi, and the answers have left netizens in splits.

The Internet asks who's the biggest bhakt of Narendra Modi

On X (formerly Twitter), a user shared the photos of these four actors and asked, "Who's the best bootlicker of all time in Bollywood?"

Who is the BEST boótlicker of all time in Bollywood? pic.twitter.com/E1bzTf2B0s July 1, 2026

A netizen wrote, "Kindly correct the spelling; it must be butt licker, maybe." Another netizen wrote, "Other 3 are from day 1, but shocking to see R Madhavan in this league." One of the netizens wrote, "There's a massive Bollywood bootlicker lineup — heavy competition for the top prize! A hundred stars are already crowding the winner's podium, elbowing each other for the golden arse-kissing trophy."

Kindly correct the spelling it must be butt licker maybe — Divyanshu (@Divyanshu555) July 1, 2026

All of them.



Akshay Kumar

Anupam Kher

R Madhavan

Aka Sunil Shetty

Shilpa Shetty



The list continues — Prity Kadamb (@PrityKadamb) July 1, 2026

They are all A++ but Kher saheb is another lever



He is more than boot licker — nilesh (@drnileshpagaria) July 1, 2026

What's keeping them busy?

On the work front, Akshay and Suniel have cracked the jackpot with Welcome to the Jungle. The ensemble comedy entertainer released with mixed reviews, but went on to gross over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just five days. R Madhavan was last seen in the mega blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Anupam Kher will soon be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The movie is scheduled for release in August 2026.