Akshay Kumar proudly calls himself 'sidekick' of Aarav, star father pens emotional note, fans call his son 'xerox copy Rajesh Khanna'

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has turned 23, and his proud father penned an emotional note, calling himself a 'sidekick' to his little one.

Superstar Akshay Kumar is a proud father as his son Aarav turned 23 (September 15), and the action star penned an emotional note, a warm birthday note for him. Sharing a beautiful picture of himself alongside Jr Kumar, Akshay reflected on the relationship and the passage of time with a mix of humour, emotion and wit.

On his social media accounts, Akshay proudly calls himself a sidekick of Aarav and wrote, “Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty-three, I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me every day, right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu… You make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you, beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you." The note ended with the heartfelt declaration of Akki for Aarav, and he wrote, "Love you, beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you.”

Netizens' reactions to Akki-Aarav's photo

The photo went viral in no time, with netizens calling Aarav a xerox copy of his grandfather, Rajesh Khanna, and a few others called him young Akshay Kumar. An internet user wrote, "Same smile hai dono baap bete ki." Another internet user wrote, "Ek dum apne dadaji jaisa lag raha hai." A netizen shared his excitement to see Aarav in films, "Sir aapke beta Bollywood main kab aayega?" Another netizen wrote, "Jis din yah Banda industry mein aaega us din naye aur purane side se lage milenge mere Mahadev is bacche ke sath hamesha rahana."

What is Aarav Kumar doing currently?

As per the reports, Aarav moved to London at 15 to live independently, and currently, he's pursuing a fashion course abroad. Reportedly, Aarav does his own laundry, cooks for himself, washes utensils, and this made his parents, Akshay and Twinkle proud.