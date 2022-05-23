Akshay Kumar promotes Prithiviraj after Covid recovery, fans say 'bolo zubaan kesari'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Khiladi fame, Akshay Kumar who had tested Covid positive a few days back is all set to resume his upcoming film Prithviraj promotions. Prithviraj which is a real-life story of the legendary king Prithviraj Chauhan is all set to hit the floors on June 3, 2022. Alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar will be starring in the lead role. The Miss World 2017 winner will be delivering her first Bollywood debut with Yah Raj Production’s Prithviraj.

Akshay Kumar made his first public appearance after his Covid recovery today. As soon as the video was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, fans flooded the comment section with taunts and concerns. One of the fans wrote, “Happy to see Akki back in action. Sad he missed Cannes, would have set the red carpet in fire. (laughing emoji).” While another commented, “VIMAL bechne wala aagya (laughing emoji).” Another user commented, “Bolo zuban kesari sir ji...my motivation ”

The actor had to skip Cannes 2022, because of Covid hitting him. Akshay Kumar taking to his Twitter handle had earlier tweeted, “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there." Also, earlier Akshay Kumar had tested positive for Covid in the last year, when the whole nation was under the strict guidelines of Covid.

Earlier in a media interview, Akshay Kumar talked about his film, Prithviraj’s clash with two biggies from South India saying that he wants all the three films to work at the box office. "Good! I just want all these films to work. How can I say inki film rok lo, sabki chalein. What is important is that films work, when films work, business happens and lots of lives are dependent on this industry. So all films should work", the actor said.