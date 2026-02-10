Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is based on cancelled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Production house breaks silence: 'If anyone tries to take leverage...'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise producer T-Series has issued an official statement against the claims that Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is actually based on the canned Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was supposed to starred Akki in the lead.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla is based on their cancelled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? For the past few days, rumours about Akki's upcoming film have been making headlines, and now the producer of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, T-Series, has stepped in to debunk the speculation and set the record straight. Bhooth Bangla marks Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion after Khatta Meetha (2010). After nearly 16 years, Akshay and Priyadarshan will come together, and the audience has great expectations from Bhooth Bangla. It's been reported that the basic plot of this film is actually based on the canned Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was planned with this duo. However, now the production house has issued a statement and cleared it up.

We never received any script from Priyadarshan to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: T-Series

Shiv Chanana, Co-Producer at T-Series, addressed the rumours and made it clear that there is no factual basis to the claims linking the two films. “We have also come across some articles, but the fact is we have never received any script from Mr Priyadarshan or his team for making a Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise,” Chanana said. The Co-Producer at T-Series stressed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were built as original stories, with no narrative connection to each other or to any earlier scripts being cited now.

Legal action will be taken if anyone tries to take advantage of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Reiterating the studio’s stand, Chanana added, “It is our franchise. If anything has to be developed, it will be developed by us and under our supervision, which is exactly how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were made. I don’t understand where these stories are coming from—this was never the case.” Additionally, as per reports, industry insiders also shared, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a unique horror-comedy franchise, is a prized asset in T-Series' iconic film portfolio. If anyone tries to take leverage of the BB brand, name, or universe by using its name directly or indirectly, the makers will take strict legal action." Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for April 10, 2026.