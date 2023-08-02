Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Akshay Kumar mourned over Nitin Chandrakant Desai's untimely death and recalled the late art director's contribution to his movies. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.

Akshay Kumar and the makers of his upcoming drama OMG 2 have postponed the online trailer launch of their upcoming film to observe the demise of veteran art director Nitin Desai. On Wednesday, August 2, the trailer of OMG 2 was scheduled to release online at 11 am, but the makers postponed the launch to pay their respect to the celebrated art director.

Akshay Kumar shared the news on his Twitter, paid condolence about Nitin, and also shared the trailer has been pushed to Thursday, August 3. He wrote, "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti."

Here's the tweet

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now.

Speaking about OMG 2, on Tuesday, one of the producers of the upcoming comedy-drama, Ajit Andhare, announced the clearance of the film with minimum cuts. On Twitter, Ajit wrote, "Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon…”

The movie has been grabbing headlines since the release of the movie’s trailer. Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay will be seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.