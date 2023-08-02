Headlines

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Haryana violence: SC directs Centre, state govts to ensure there’s no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Cardi B may face battery charges for throwing mic at fan during concert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

Masterpieces beyond borders: 10 Beautiful monuments built by Mughals outside India

Headache: 5 ways to ease migraine pain naturally

7 health benefits of cow ghee

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Producer Sandeep Singh gets protection from Shiv Sena after alleged death threats for making film on Tipu Sultan

Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya to re-release in theatres after 20 years, here's when and where you can watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Akshay Kumar mourned over Nitin Chandrakant Desai's untimely death and recalled the late art director's contribution to his movies. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar and the makers of his upcoming drama OMG 2 have postponed the online trailer launch of their upcoming film to observe the demise of veteran art director Nitin Desai. On Wednesday, August 2, the trailer of OMG 2 was scheduled to release online at 11 am, but the makers postponed the launch to pay their respect to the celebrated art director. 

Akshay Kumar shared the news on his Twitter, paid condolence about Nitin, and also shared the trailer has been pushed to Thursday, August 3. He wrote, "Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti." 

Here's the tweet

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now.

Speaking about OMG 2, on Tuesday, one of the producers of the upcoming comedy-drama, Ajit Andhare, announced the clearance of the film with minimum cuts. On Twitter, Ajit wrote, "Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon…” 

The movie has been grabbing headlines since the release of the movie’s trailer. Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay will be seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that I am...'

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

Ghoomer: Abhishek Bachchan turns coach to Saiyami Kher's specially-abled cricketer, R Balki film to release on this date

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE