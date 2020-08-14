Akshay Kumar pledges to donate Rs 1 crore each to Assam and Bihar governments amid ongoing floods

Akshay Kumar has a philanthropic side to him which came to the forefront as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March. Back in March, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people for help in whatever way they could donate, Akshay Kumar was one of the first to come forward and pledge his support.

The actor went on to donate a whopping Rs 25 crore to PM CARES Fund and also made hefty donations to CMs relief fund. And now, despite being in the United Kingdom for his upcoming film Bell Bottom shoot, Akshay has once again decided to come to the rescue of the people who are battling the ongoing floods in Assam and Bihar.

The Good Newwz actor is said to be donating Rs 1 crore each to the government of Bihar and Assam. BollywoodLife quoted a report saying, "On Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke to CMs of Bihar and Assam and pledged a sum of rupees one crore each at a time when these areas are affected by the natural calamity. Both the Chief Ministers have expressed gratitude and appreciated his gesture that amid so much negativity all around, he could think of the betterment of these states."

Before this, previously in 2019 when Cyclone Fani had hit Orissa, he had donated Rs 1 crore to the relief fund to help them recover. Later in the same year, Akshay had donated funds to rehabilitate 25 families from Bihar who struggled during their floods in October last year. He had also donated a heavy amount during the Kerela floods in 2018.