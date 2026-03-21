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Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris, says watching him was 'not entertainment but education': 'Grateful for the inspiration'

Remembering the late action star Chuck Norris, Akshay Kumar wrote, "The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me."

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Chuck Norris, says watching him was 'not entertainment but education': 'Grateful for the inspiration'
Akshay Kumar and Chuck Norris
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Akshay Kumar paid tribute to the iconic Hollywood action star Chuck Norris, who recently passed away. Taking to his X handle, Kumar recalled the role of Chuck Norris in his life, saying that he helped him to adopt qualities like discipline. "Growing up as a martial artist, watching Chuck Norris in Way of the Dragon, Missing in Action and many more wasn't just entertainment...it was education. The discipline, strength, and that effortless command he brought on screen stayed with me. Grateful for the inspiration that shaped a part of me," wrote the Khiladi actor.

Chuck Norris, who gained fame due to his expertise in martial arts, passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday. The family of the actor announced the news of the actor's demise through Norris's Instagram handle. "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," wrote the family on their Instagram handle.

The late actor had black belts in karate, taekwondo, tang soo bo, Brazilian jiu jitsu and judo over the years. That background set him up for roles in the likes of Return of the Dragon (aka The Way of the Dragon), in which he appeared opposite Bruce Lee. After appearing in a string of action pics, he was cast to lead the CBS crime drama Walker Texas Ranger, in which he played a member of the Texas Ranger Division for nine seasons.

His film credits include Missing in Action, Code of Silence and Firewalker, having broken through in 1983 in Lone Wolf McQuade. Many of his characters were tough guys who would only resort to violence if provoked. Later in his career, his role as Cordell Walker, a former US Marine, in Walker, Texas Ranger, saw him appear on TV screens for nearly 200 episodes. A reboot of the series starring Jared Padalecki launched on The CW in 2020 and ran until 2024.

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