Akshay Kumar parties with Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan at 'Coolie No 1' wrap-up bash

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan were snapped at the wrap-up bash of their movie 'Coolie No 1' in Mumbai. Hosted by director David Dhawan, the party had a surprise guest visit in Akshay Kumar.

The Khiladi of action is also known for his comic timings. Thus, his joining the bash makes it even more exciting. However, what has got our adrenaline pumping is the thought that would David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar collaborate for a movie soon? Was the invite also for professional reasons?

Donning a black t-shirt and denims paired with a black cap, Akshay Kumar looked suave. He was quite a delight at the party, considering Akshay makes a rare appearance at parties.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seemed to be in a different groove. The two posed together in some fun poses. Riteish Deshmukh's shades (matching wife Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh's skirt) is also sure to be in vogue soon.