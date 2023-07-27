Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

According to reports, the makers of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 are planning to shift the release date from August 11.

Recently, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 got 20 cuts and ‘A’ certificate from the revising committee of the Censor Board. Now, if reports are to be believed, the makers are looking to shift the release date of the film to fight these changes.

According to a report in ETimes, a source told the entertainment portal, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film.”

The source further added, “The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages. There’s a deadlock between the two parties as of now. It remains to be seen if they are able to reach a consensus and whether that happens sooner so that OMG Oh My God 2 can release comfortably on August 11, as scheduled.”

Earlier a source close to Hindustan Times revealed that the reports of the plot of the OMG 2 being based on LGBTQ are ‘baseless’ and said, “The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports. While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Akshay Kumar among others. The movie features Akshay as Lord Shiva and is expected to lock horns with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.

