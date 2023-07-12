Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 is facing trouble with the Central Board of Certification.

It has been reported that Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 has landed in a controversy. As per multiple media reports, the second instalment of the much-awaited comedy-satire has facing trouble with the Central Board of Certification (CBFC). Some reports claim that the CBFC has stopped the film's release while others claim that the board has asked the makers to take the film to the Revision Committee. The film is slated to be released in theatres on August 11.

Has OMG 2 release been stopped by CBFC?

The CBFC, also known as the Censor Board, has reportedly refused to certify OMG 2. Aaj Tak reported that the CBFC is being extremely cautious after the backlash Adipurush faced due to controversial dialogues. A source told the news channel that the film has been sent to the 'review committee'. The way people's sentiments were hurt during Adipurush, should not be repeated with OMG 2.

In OMG 2, Akshay plays Lord Shiva. As per an ETimes report, after the movie was screened for certification, the Examining Committee advised producers to refer the film to the Revision Committee. The report stated that the film's producer is yet to receive show cause notice from CBFC (Central Board of Certification).

What does the film' team say?

A source from the film's production team, however, rejected these reports and told us that there is no issue and the producers have not been informed of any problem with the film's certification process so far. The E-Times report also echoed this with a source adding that the process of the film's certification is going as stipulated.

Yesterday, the makers of OMG 2 launched the teaser of the film. Directed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil in key roles. If released on its planned release date, OMG 2 will be clashing with another sequel - Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.