Akshay Kumar opens up on Prithviraj clashing with Adivi Sesh's Major, Kamal Haasan's Vikram

The historical epic war film Prithviraj, based on the life of Indian medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan, stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role and is set to release on June 3. It will clash with Adivi Sesh's Major, based on the life of the 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil's action thriller Vikram.

In a recent media interaction, Akshay Kumar talked about this clash with two biggies from South India saying that he wants all the three films to work at the box office. "Good! I just want all these films to work. How can I say inki film rok lo, sabki chalein. What is important is that films work, when films work, business happens and lots of lives are dependent on this industry. So all films should work", the actor said.

Earlier, Adivi Sesh also spoke about this three-way clash recently. "Practically, Major is the biggest film in Telugu. Vikram is the biggest film in Tamil and Prithviraj is the biggest film in Hindi. But, while there are big fishes in the sea, we're the goldfish", the Goodachari actor had said.

Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar playing Princess Sanyogita. The war epic also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Prithviraj will also be released in dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.



On the other hand, Major has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and will release in Malayalam as well. Apart from Adivi, the biographical drama also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Coming to Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial features three biggest names from the South film industry - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Another superstar Suriya will be seen in a pivotal cameo in the Tamil film, which will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.