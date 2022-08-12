Akshay Kumar opens up on netizens boycotting Raksha Bandhan, says 'main unse haath jod ke..'

Raksha Bandhan trailer

Raksha Bandhan actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to the #BoycottRakshaBandhan trend once again.

In conversation with India.com, the Raksha Bandhan actor said, “Sabko apna apna hai, jisko jo bolna hai bolta hai. Hume apna kaam karna hai. Main unse haath jod ke yahi vinti karuga ki mat karo because har industry Hindustan ki economy ko badhane ke liye hai. Sab kar rahe hain kaam. Aur ye gine chune kuch log hain jo karna chahte hain, that is okay. If they feel like unko shanti milti hai, toh vo kare.”

During a promotional event in Kolkata, Akshay had said, “As I just said this, it is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (trolls) and you (media), don’t get into it.”

Also, as per the film's team, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan minted Rs 8.20 crore at the box office on its opening day. This is Akshay's lowest opening day collection when compared to his two other releases this year. Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 13.25 crore at the box office on its opening day whereas Samrat Prithviraj minted Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 at the box office, as per a bollywoodhungama.com report.

Raksha Bandhan, a movie about sibling bonds in which Bhumi Pednekar plays the star's childhood sweetheart and Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna play Akshay's on-screen sisters, emphasises the problem of dowry.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan released in the theatres on August 11. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha too released on the same date.