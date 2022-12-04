Akshay Kumar opens up on dull phase of Bollywood, says 'it's our fault, we need to know...'

Akshay Kumar/File photo

Akshay Kumar brought more Bollywood star power to the Red Sea International Film Festival where the Ram Setu actor talked about the dull phase of Bollywood, revealed when he will start shooting for his OTT debut web series, and also announced that his upcoming film on sex education.

The superstar, who has had four box office failures this year namely Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu, talked about the dull phase of Bollywood and said that the Hindi film industry needs to try much harder to get the audiences to the theatres.

He noted that while both Bollywood and Hollywood's theatrical businesses are feeling the pinch of the post-Covid world, it was up to the industry to be smarter and work harder to get audiences back into theatres. "I think we have to try much harder than we used to do earlier, we have to try harder to get them out", the Khiladi actor said to Deadline.

Kumar, whose fifth film this year Cuttputtli was a direct streaming release, added, "It's our fault. We need to know what they want and stop blaming (the audience) for everything because a lot of people have blamed the (audiences) and are saying they don`t want to come out, but I think it`s our turn to please them and bring them out."



Next, Akshay revealed his long-awaited series with Amazon will commence shooting next year. Kumar kept details of the project under wraps but told the Hollywood portal that the script has been finished and the title, announced as The End, would change. The project marks Kumar's first foray into the streaming series arena and, he said, "it's more on the science fiction" side of things with "a lot of action in it, I can say that."

Kumar also revealed that he's working on a film about sex education, a topic he feels is important to talk about. "I like doing social films which can make a difference, especially in my country and in anybody's life. I just pick up those topics and I make a film, but I make it in a very commercial way where obviously there are songs, there's comedy, there's drama, there's tragedy. So, I take real stories and adapt them and cover it up with all the commercial things," Akshay concluded.



(With inputs from IANS)