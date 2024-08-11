Akshay Kumar opens up about facing criticism for not giving quality films: 'I have failed, but...'

Akshay Kumar admitted that some of his movies, like Sarfira, have not done well at the box office and opened up about facing criticism.

Akshay Kumar, who is preparing for his next film Khel Khel Mein, which stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk, opened up about how he deals with criticism for not delivering 'quality' films.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Akshay admitted that some of his movies, like Sarfira, have not done well at the box office. He also talked about the criticism that he had received for his films and said, "What is the person’s background, what has the person done in life? One is a personal criticism, where the person goes personal. One is the person who wants the other person to improve, which he is saying from his heart. So, I like that kind which I take it in a very right way, I understand it, and I go for it. I have done many changes because of criticism also. When I hear a right criticism, when I understand it, and it makes sense to me, I will go for it.”

Akshay added, “Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I will not give up doing different kinds of cinema also. Because sometimes I feel I have to give the audience what I feel they want.”

Talking about his process of choosing films, the star said, “My audience would want to have this. I'll give it. Whether I succeed or not, many times, I have succeeded, and many times I have failed. But that doesn't tell me to stop doing it.”

Recently, the actor mentioned that he has been getting obituary messages for his flop movies. During the Khel Khel Mein press confrence, the actor reacted to it and said, "“Main mara nai hu..main mara nai hu.. vo wale message nai hote jo obituary wale, condolence wale aate, are yaar. Isiliye kisi journalist likh bhi diya ‘don’t worry you will be back.” Arre main usse likh bhi diya bhai yeh kyun likh raha hai, main gaya kahan hu, idhar hi hu, kaam karta rahunga, hamesha karta rahunga. Koi kuch bhi bole. Subh uthna hai, kasrat karna hai, kaam pe jaana, waapis aana hai. Jo bhi kamata hu, apne dum pe kamata hu, kisi se kuch manga nai hai. I will keep on working till they shoot me down.”

The trailer for Khel Khel Mein has been released and it revolves around seven friends at a dinner party where they surrender their phones, leading to the revelation of secrets and lies, and setting up a thrilling and humorous story. This film is set to hit the theatres on August 15.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.