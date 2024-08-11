Akshay Kumar opens up about facing criticism for not giving quality films: 'I have failed, but...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

Meet world's richest woman, whose net worth is more than GDPs of countries like Mauritius, Nepal, Zimbabwe, she is...

Weight Loss: Can eating eggs help you reduce weight?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop left audience furious, they broke theatre seats, film later became cult classic, earned only...

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

'I will...': Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's last words before fleeing country

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood films

8 Bollywood stars who rejected Hollywood films

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

8 Bollywood sequels that were box office disasters

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

7 mesmerizing images of Moon shared by NASAeadline

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... �ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'almost convinced' for marriage after ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's engagement? Here's the truth

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar opens up about facing criticism for not giving quality films: 'I have failed, but...'

Akshay Kumar admitted that some of his movies, like Sarfira, have not done well at the box office and opened up about facing criticism.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 02:23 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Akshay Kumar opens up about facing criticism for not giving quality films: 'I have failed, but...'
Akshay Kumar (Image credit: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar, who is preparing for his next film Khel Khel Mein, which stars Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk, opened up about how he deals with criticism for not delivering 'quality' films.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Akshay admitted that some of his movies, like Sarfira, have not done well at the box office. He also talked about the criticism that he had received for his films and said, "What is the person’s background, what has the person done in life? One is a personal criticism, where the person goes personal. One is the person who wants the other person to improve, which he is saying from his heart. So, I like that kind which I take it in a very right way, I understand it, and I go for it. I have done many changes because of criticism also. When I hear a right criticism, when I understand it, and it makes sense to me, I will go for it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay added,  “Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I will not give up doing different kinds of cinema also. Because sometimes I feel I have to give the audience what I feel they want.”

Talking about his process of choosing films, the star said, “My audience would want to have this. I'll give it. Whether I succeed or not, many times, I have succeeded, and many times I have failed. But that doesn't tell me to stop doing it.”

Recently, the actor mentioned that he has been getting obituary messages for his flop movies. During the  Khel Khel Mein press confrence, the actor reacted to it and said, "“Main mara nai hu..main mara nai hu.. vo wale message nai hote jo obituary wale, condolence wale aate, are yaar. Isiliye kisi journalist likh bhi diya ‘don’t worry you will be back.” Arre main usse likh bhi diya bhai yeh kyun likh raha hai, main gaya kahan hu, idhar hi hu, kaam karta rahunga, hamesha karta rahunga. Koi kuch bhi bole. Subh uthna hai, kasrat karna hai, kaam pe jaana, waapis aana hai. Jo bhi kamata hu, apne dum pe kamata hu, kisi se kuch manga nai hai. I will keep on working till they shoot me down.”

The trailer for Khel Khel Mein has been released and it revolves around seven friends at a dinner party where they surrender their phones, leading to the revelation of secrets and lies, and setting up a thrilling and humorous story. This film is set to hit the theatres on August 15. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh rejects government job, reveals reason

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

Meet daughter of a superstar, who made mega flop debut in 2003, fell in love with married actor, her father is...

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

NEET PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement today

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max at just Rs...; check how to grab this exciting offer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max at just Rs...; check how to grab this exciting offer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement