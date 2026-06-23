Akshay Kumar only wanted to make money when he entered Bollywood: 'Felt like slapping myself when I saw my films'

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Welcome To The Jungle, which hits theatres this Friday. The comedy also features Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and many more.

Akshay Kumar says he initially came to the industry with the sole aim to earn money but feels lucky to have had a career of 35 years where he got the chance to explore, reinvent and transform himself time and again. The Kesari actor said he realised after the first decade in the Hindi film industry that he was stuck in the action star image and needed to break out urgently. And he did that by exploring different genres such as comedy, drama, romance and horror comedy.

"Thirty-five years are a long time. It is a one in a billion or million chance to have 35 years of career. I hope I go further and cross 40. The prayer is that I keep shooting just five minutes before my death. Initially, when I came to the industry, I only wanted to make money. But after that decade, when I saw my films, I felt like slapping myself. I had only done action roles and nobody thought I was capable of anything else. I realised that I needed to transform myself and I wanted to do different characters. I then did Here Pheri, Dhadkan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Padman. I have kept transforming myself," the actor told PTI.

Akshay likened himself to a building, saying he wants to keep "dismantling" and rebuilding himself. The 58-year-old actor said he feels lucky to have been a part of the industry, which has given him beyond what he ever dreamed or hoped for and he just wants to return the favour by doing as many films as possible. "I know there are people who say 'What's the need to do four films in a year, why not one movie?' But I say I want to work everyday. It is my duty to do at least four films so that there is more work and business in the industry. Hits and flops are part of the business but I have to deliver, I have to go to work and that's what I have been doing," he said.

The National Award-wining actor is releasing his second film of the year with Welcome to the Jungle after Bhooth Bangla. The new film, part of the Welcome franchise, releases on Friday and reunites Akshay with his Mohrra co-star Raveena Tandon as well as actors like Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav and many more. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.

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