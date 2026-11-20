Akshay Kumar revealed the teaser of the second season of his entrepreneur-hunt, Pitch to Get Rich, also discussed what excited him to return with new season.

One Show, 100 Cr On The Table: Akshay Kumar returns with 20 founders and 20 celebs together. The hunt for the next big fashion entrepreneur is on again with the second season of Pitch to Get Rich. On Friday, the teaser of the new edition was dropped online, giving a glimpse of what's new in the store.

What does the teaser 'tease' about Season 2?

It's about fashion, sure it is. But it's also about the people and founders! We see them unveiling their worlds, discussing business, pitching their ideas and being analysed in a way that can create a swift distinction between a fledgling brand and a fascinating one. 20 founders and brands at the core of the season. Pitch To Get Rich is not just about bringing labels to a stage but about bringing the creatives behind those labels centre stage.

The teaser suggests a season of not just product, but personality. Some founders are ready to take the stage, some showing us the room, while others seem prepared to address the nuances of how to grow a business. Glamour, fashion, yes, but that undeniable feeling of the stakes in every introduction, every answer, every pitch.

Akshay Kumar on Pitch to Get Rich 2

Speaking about the new season, Akki said, "Fashion is full of people who have a great eye and a great idea. But building a business is a different game altogether. What I enjoy about “Pitch To Get Rich” is watching that moment when someone must put their idea on the table and convince people to believe in it. Season 2 has some very interesting stories, and I think viewers are going to have a lot to talk about."

Meet the ensemble of celebs deciding the fate of entrepreneurs

Already turning heads with some big names in the mix Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ashneer Grover, Shalini Passi, Masaba Gupta, and the ever-iconic Zeenat Aman besides shedding the spotlight on the new founders, Season 2 is poised to take viewers behind the labels and into the minds of the entrepreneurs attempting to grow them. Who has the best brand? Who has the best pitch? Who performs under pressure? And, most importantly, who enters as a founder and departs as a future? Pitch To Get Rich Season 2 on JioHotstar, dropping on December 4, 2026.