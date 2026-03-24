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Akshay Kumar on Dhurandhar The Revenge success, Ranveer Singh's film will affect Bhooth Bungla: 'Woh adult film hai, yeh family film hai'

Akshay Kumar has opened up about his film Bhooth Bungla releasing amid the Dhurandhar The Revenge wave, and whether Ranveer Singh's film will affect the box office of his movie.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 07:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshay Kumar on Dhurandhar The Revenge success, Ranveer Singh's film will affect Bhooth Bungla: 'Woh adult film hai, yeh family film hai'
Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
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Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has set the box office on fire, and Akshay Kumar has commented on whether the wave of Dhurandhar 2 will affect his upcoming film, Bhooth Bungla. Dhurandhar Part 2 is on a spree of breaking records, becoming the fastest Rs 500 crore grosser, and possibly the Rs 1000 crore grosser as well. Released on March 19, D2 will continue to dominate the box office for a month at least, and on April 10, Akshay and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bungla will hit cinemas. Is Akshay fearing competition from Ranveer's film? Will Dhurandhar 2 affect Bhooth Bungla? What's Akki's take on Ranveer's film?

Akshay Kumar on Dhurandhar The Revenge's success

Lauding the success of D2, Akshay, in an IANS interview, said, "Main toh bahut khush hoon ki Dhurandhar itni chal rahi hai. Itne bade footfall aa rahe hai. Humari Hindi cinema ko kaha se kaha le ke ja rahi hai, and it's a great thing." He further explained that when a film does well, it benefits the film industry, as well as the media. "Humare liye bahut achi baat hai ki saari filmein chale. Industry ke liye achi baat hai. Media ke liye achi baat hai. Aap jyada interview kar payenge. Agar filmein nahi chalengi toh aap kaha se karenge."

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

Akshay Kumar on Dhurandhar 2 affecting Bhooth Bungla

Speaking about the potential competition Bhooth Bungla has to face from Dhurandhar 2, and whether a 3-week gap between the two films is sufficient, Akki said, "3 week ka sufficient hoga, nahi hoga, yeh toh time batayega. 21 din kaafi hote hain." Highlighting the difference between the two films, Akki added, "I don't think so; there should be a problem. Woh genre alag hai. Yeh genre alag hai. Yeh (Bhooth Bungla) fantasy horror-comedy hai, woh (Dhurandhar 2) realism pe hai. Woh adult film hai, yeh family film hai."

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office: Forget North, South, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film defeats Hollywood, Dhurandhar 2 beats this English movie

Even Rajpal Yadav quipped in and added, "Ek choti si baat bolu toh ek tarf Koi Mil Gaya thi, ek tarf Hungama. Dono months tak nahi utri. Ek tarf Hera Pheri thi, dusri tarf baki filmein." This proves the fact that team Bhooth Bungla are optimistic, and they aren't afraid of competition.

(With inputs from IANS)

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