Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani's The Entertainers show at Oakland cancelled, here's what we know

Akshay Kumar and The Entertainers

The upcoming show of The Entertainers tour in Oakland stands cancelled. The troupe of Entertainers feature Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Faethi and Aparshakti Khurrana. The decision has been taken after considering the worsening weather condition due to the California storm. This was their last performance in the US.

Apart from Kumar, Patani, Fatehi, Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Jasleen Royal are also part of the troupe. The group has entertained international audiences with their acts. The torrential rain caused flash flooding and landslides in California, and that has led to the cancellation of the show. The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings about the severe weather conditions on Saturday. It is also reported that many people have been evacuated to fight the situation.

The show's organiser Raj Pabla also announced the cancellation on his social media. On Facebook, he wrote, "With deep heart and sincere apologies to our patrons, fans, sponsors and all connected with us and the Entertainers Show in Oakland, we regretfully inform that this show has been postponed due to flood alert and Bollywood team wasn't feeling safe to fly and bring their whole team to California. We will announce a new date soon."

Here's the screenshot of the cancelled show

This isn't the first time when The Entertainers tour show got cancelled. As per the media report, the New Jersey show was cancelled, but for another reason. While the concert's promoter, Amit Jaitly shared an Instagram post that it happened because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets,' a source close to the tour has refused the claim. A report in Hindustan Times also quoted a source that the show has been cancelled because of 'non-payment by the promoter.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Project K also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan helmed by Nag Ashwin. The actress also has Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Capsule Gill starring Parineeti Chopra. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directional Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff.