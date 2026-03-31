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After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'

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After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'

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Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna: 'Bachpan mein unhe duur se dekhte the'

Akshay Kumar tied the knot with former actress and author Twinkle Khanna, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, in 2001. The couple share two children, a son Aarav - born in 2002, and a daughter Nitara - born in 2012.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 06:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna: 'Bachpan mein unhe duur se dekhte the'
Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna
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Akshay Kumar has revisited his childhood time, mentioning how he had once seen late superstar Rajesh Khanna as a kid, stating that little did he know he would become the superstar’s son-in-law in the years to come. One of the recent episodes of Wheel of Fortune witnessed a heartfelt moment filled with wisdom as Akshay, who is currently hosting the show, shared an inspiring perspective on life, destiny, and self-belief. 

The Khiladi actor offered a powerful and personal insight, saying that he does not believe in the concept of being "out of someone’s league." He fondly recalled his childhood, sharing, "Yeh baat mujhe aaj bhi yaad hai, jab main chhota tha, mere papa aur mummy mujhe kandhe par bitha kar Carter Road aur Bandstand ghoomaane le jaate the. Main bilkul sach keh raha hoon. Aur uss waqt mere father-in-law ki gaadi aati thi, tab woh mere father-in-law nahi the, balki Rajesh Khanna ji the. Hum unhe duur se hi dekha karte the. Kisi ne kabhi socha bhi nahi tha ki meri shaadi unki beti se hogi."

The superstar shared his story when contestant Stuti candidly spoke about feeling that certain people are "out of her league." In a lighthearted moment, she went onto reveal that Shah Rukh Khan had always been her crush and jokes that when he married Gauri Khan, it broke her heart. She added, "Phir baad mein theek hai, Shah Rukh Khan nahi toh Aryan Khan sahi hai. Baad mein wapas laga Aryan Khan bhi bahut hi out of league hai." 

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar tied the knot with former actress and author Twinkle Khanna, daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, in 2001. The couple share two children, a son Aarav - born in 2002, and a daughter Nitara - born in 2012.

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After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'
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