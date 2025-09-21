Akshay Kumar names his favourite heroine; it's not Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...
BOLLYWOOD
Read on to know which actress's name did Akshay Kumar take when he was asked about his favourite heroine.
From Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor and from Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar has shared screen with several leading actresses in her career. In his latest appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, when he was asked to name his favourite heroine, the Khiladi star immeditaly took Katrina Kaif's name. He replied, "Meri favourite heroine...actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hai. Katrina."
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's films
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have worked together in seven Hindi films - Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021). Katrina also played a cameo in Akshay's Blue (2009). Their chemistry has been loved by the audiences.
Akshay Kumar always believed in Katrina Kaif
While promoting Sooryavanshi on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020, Katrina talked about her equation with Akshay and said, "I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me."
Akshay Kumar's latest release Jolly LLB 3
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 hit cinemas this Friday on September 19. It is his fourth film this year after Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. Also starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, Subash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the legal comedy drama series.
