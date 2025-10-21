Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Asrani, recalls last moments with veteran actor, admits learning comedy from him: 'Absolute loss to our industry'

Rahul Gandhi visits 235 year-old sweet shop in Old Delhi, owner quips 'get married soon, want wedding order'; Know which shop is this, unique Gandhi family link
BOLLYWOOD
Akshay Kumar is heartbroken with the demise of Asrani. Akshay and Asrani have worked in several popular comedy films like Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.
Veteran actor, filmmaker Gowardhan Asrani, popularly known as Asrani passed away on the ocassion of Diwali, October 20, leaving millions of his admieres heartbroken forever. Among his followers, his co-star Akshay Kumar also greived on the loss of Asrani, calling it an 'absoulute loss to the film industry'. Hours after Asrani's demise news was spread like a wildfire on the internet, Akki paid condolence to Asrani through Instagram. On his story, Kumar shared a photo of him with Asrani, from their upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla.
In the photo, a happy Asrani is riding Akshay on his scooter, hinting at a delighfully funny scene from the Priyadarshan-directed. Admitting that he's 'speechless' with Asrani's news, Akshay wrote, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing."
Akshay further admitted that he has learnt comedy from Asrani, and credited him for his iconic films. "From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan...I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he wrote.
For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Asrani have worked in several films, and the late actor was Priyadarshan's favourite. Their work includes Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha. Many of these films have now become an intergral part of pop-culture, remembering the iconic comedy era of the 2000s.
Govardhan Asrani aka Asrani, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. He was active in films for around six decdades (60 years). Asrani began his film career in 1967 with small roles and rose to fame in the early 1970s with hits like Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Chupke Chupke, and Sholay. His last work in films includes Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.