Akshay Kumar mocks firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe: 'Itni aamdani hai ki wahan goliyaan...'

BOLLYWOOD
The final episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Saturday, September 20, on Netflix. Akshay Kumar appeared as the special guest in the episode, which was dedicated to Kumar's 35 years in the Hindi film industry. As both Akshay and Kapil joked about each other, the Khiladi star even took a dig at the firing incident that happened at the comedian's cafe in Canada recently.
What did Akhay Kumar say to Kapil Sharma?
The Khel Khel Mein actor said, "Teen season Netflix pe kar chuka hai yeh. Us se pehle Sony pe tha, us se pehle Colors pe. Abhi do filmein kar raha hai. Isne apna restaurant khol liya aur itni aamdani hai ke waha goliyaan bhi chali. (He has already done three seasons on Netflix. Before that, he was on Sony, and before that, he was on Colors. He’s currently doing two films. He opened his own restaurant and is earning so much money that shots were fired there.)" Kapil just laughed and didn't reply anything.
What happened at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada?
Two attacks happened at Kapil's cafe in Canada. After the second incident, an audio recording from gangster Harry Boxer, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, went viral on the internet in which he warned that anyone working with Salman Khan will die. "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show", Harry reportedly said in the audio clip.
Akshay Kumar's latest release Jolly LLB 3
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 hit cinemas this Friday on September 19. It is his fourth film this year after Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. Also starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, Subash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the legal comedy drama series.
