Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer approved 5 healthy office snacks, from boiled eggs to dark chocolate

'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, Asia Cup 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training

Young-onset Alzheimer’s: Early warning signs and risk factors explained

Akshay Kumar mocks firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe: 'Itni aamdani hai ki wahan goliyaan...'

Asia Cup 2025: Meet Dr Raheel Karim, psychiatrist hired by Pakistan ahead of India clash who will help…, has experience of…

Why are thousands of customers cancelling approved car loans? Here’s what we know

IND vs PAK: What will happen if Super 4 match gets abandoned due to rain?

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: India vs Pakistan match prediction - who will win IND vs PAK today's match, probable XIs, pitch and weather report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer approved 5 healthy office snacks, from boiled eggs to dark chocolate

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer approved 5 healthy office snacks, from boiled

'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND vs PAK Super 4 clash, Asia Cup 2025

'Psychiatrist bhi raato raat...': Ex-PCB chief trolls Pakistan team ahead of IND

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Akshay Kumar mocks firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe: 'Itni aamdani hai ki wahan goliyaan...'

Two attacks happened at Kapil's cafe in Canada. After the second incident, an audio recording from gangster Harry Boxer, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, went viral on the internet in which he warned that anyone working with Salman Khan will die.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar mocks firing incident at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe: 'Itni aamdani hai ki wahan goliyaan...'
Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The final episode of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Saturday, September 20, on Netflix. Akshay Kumar appeared as the special guest in the episode, which was dedicated to Kumar's 35 years in the Hindi film industry. As both Akshay and Kapil joked about each other, the Khiladi star even took a dig at the firing incident that happened at the comedian's cafe in Canada recently.

What did Akhay Kumar say to Kapil Sharma?

The Khel Khel Mein actor said, "Teen season Netflix pe kar chuka hai yeh. Us se pehle Sony pe tha, us se pehle Colors pe. Abhi do filmein kar raha hai. Isne apna restaurant khol liya aur itni aamdani hai ke waha goliyaan bhi chali. (He has already done three seasons on Netflix. Before that, he was on Sony, and before that, he was on Colors. He’s currently doing two films. He opened his own restaurant and is earning so much money that shots were fired there.)" Kapil just laughed and didn't reply anything.

What happened at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada?

Two attacks happened at Kapil's cafe in Canada. After the second incident, an audio recording from gangster Harry Boxer, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, went viral on the internet in which he warned that anyone working with Salman Khan will die. "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show", Harry reportedly said in the audio clip.

Akshay Kumar's latest release Jolly LLB 3

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 hit cinemas this Friday on September 19. It is his fourth film this year after Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, and Housefull 5. Also starring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, Subash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the legal comedy drama series. 

READ | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...
Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of...
BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1, mandates Aadhaar authentication for..., here's all you need to know
BIG IRCTC Update: Indian Railways issues NEW ticket booking rules from October 1
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari, exposes them for...
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan lashes out at Gaurav Khannd Mridul
'10 wala biscuit ka packet...': Rinku Singh's hilarious video with Kuldeep Yadav in Dubai goes viral - Watch
'10 wala biscuit ka packet...': Rinku Singh's hilarious video with Kuldeep Yadav
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE