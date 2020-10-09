'From one Laxmi to another': Akshay Kumar thanks Laxmi Narayan Tripathi for showering love on 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer

Akshay Kumar has been earning praises for taking up his new role as 'Laxmmi Bomb' in his film with Kiara Advani. One of the people who praised him was transgender Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, who was floored away with the trailer of the film.

In the video, Laxmi called Akshay's 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer 'dhamaakedaar' and thanked the actor for a good trailer and mentioning her name too. "What a Diwali dhamaaka @akshaykumar and @advani_kiara!! #laxmmibombtrailer dekh ke maza aa gaya! Shayad naam mein hi kuch khaas hai," shared Laxmi.

Quote tweeting the same, Akshay wrote, "This means a lot (heart emoji). Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another (folded hands) Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :)"

Take a look:

This means a lot Itna pyaar barsane ke liye thank you, from one Laxmmi to another Naam sach mein bahot khaas hai :) https://t.co/JWlcFryTcQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2020

Akshay responded in a similar fashion to his 'Durgavati' co-star Bhumi Pednekar. "Full powerrrrrrrr. @akshaykumar sir this looks like a mad mad fun horror. You keep surprising us. Very excited," she shared. Akshay replied writing, "It’s a full power day...from Laxmmi to Durga. Thank you and all the best."

'Laxmmi Bomb', featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, is the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Kanchana'. The movie is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence who also starred and directed the original flick.