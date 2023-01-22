Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Akshay Kumar lauds PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' on films, calls him 'India's biggest influencer'

PM Modi has suggested party workers refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' on irrelevant issues such as movies, as per party sources.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Akshay Kumar lauds PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' on films, calls him 'India's biggest influencer'
Akshay Kumar-PM Modi/File photos

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Selfiee on Sunday, Akshay Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on films.

In his address to the BJP national executive meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi suggested party workers refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' on irrelevant issues such as movies, saying that they put the party’s development agenda on the back burner, party sources said.

Kumar said the PM was “India’s biggest influencer” and if his words can bring about some change it will be great for the film industry. "Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister is saying something like this...He is India’s biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it’ll be great for the industry", Akshay was quoted saying as per a PTI report.

"And why not, things should change, because we go through so much. We make films, go to the censor board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it becomes a mess). But now that he has said it, I think it’ll be better for us", the actor added.

Film bodies - Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - had earlier hailed PM Modi’s comment and called it a “big boost of confidence” for the Hindi film industry.

Talking about Selfiee, apart from Akshay, the comedy-drama also stars Emraan Hashmi with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the leading ladies. It is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Slated to release in cinemas on February 24, the film is directed by Raj Mehta, who has previously helmed Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo.

READ | Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Driving Licence remake reminds you of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Aamir Khan, Christian Bale, Vineet Kumar: Actors who went through insane physical transformation for movies
Take cues from Suhana Khan to ace wedding season in style
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot elephant hidden in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.