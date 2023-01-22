Akshay Kumar lauds PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' on films, calls him 'India's biggest influencer'

Akshay Kumar-PM Modi/File photos

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Selfiee on Sunday, Akshay Kumar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on films.

In his address to the BJP national executive meeting on Tuesday, PM Modi suggested party workers refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' on irrelevant issues such as movies, saying that they put the party’s development agenda on the back burner, party sources said.

Kumar said the PM was “India’s biggest influencer” and if his words can bring about some change it will be great for the film industry. "Positivity is always welcome. And if our Prime Minister is saying something like this...He is India’s biggest influencer. If he is saying something and if things change it’ll be great for the industry", Akshay was quoted saying as per a PTI report.

"And why not, things should change, because we go through so much. We make films, go to the censor board, get them passed and then someone says something and phir gadbad ho jati hai (it becomes a mess). But now that he has said it, I think it’ll be better for us", the actor added.

Film bodies - Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - had earlier hailed PM Modi’s comment and called it a “big boost of confidence” for the Hindi film industry.

Talking about Selfiee, apart from Akshay, the comedy-drama also stars Emraan Hashmi with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty as the leading ladies. It is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Slated to release in cinemas on February 24, the film is directed by Raj Mehta, who has previously helmed Good Newwz and JugJugg Jeeyo.



