Akshay Kumar lauds PM Modi for talking about menstruation in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed many topics in his Independence Day speech, one of which was the topic of menstruation. Taking notice, actor Akshay Kumar lauded the PM on Twitter for making it a mainstream topic.

Akshay, who himself raised awareness about menstruation and the need for hygienic sanitary pads for women by playing Arunachalam Muruganantham's role in 'Padman', also lauded the government for distributing sanitary pads to about five crore women. He also added that the sanitary pads cost the women merely Rupee one.

"Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1," tweeted Akshay praising the PM for his efforts.

Here's his tweet:

Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

PM Modi also received praises from netizens for breaking the taboo and speaking about the importance of sanitary napkins. Modi is the first PM to talk about the topic from the Red Fort, New Delhi.

"This government has been always concerned about the health of our daughters and sisters. Through 6,000 Janaushadhi centres, about 5 crore women have got sanitary pads at Re 1. Also, for their weddings, we have made committees so that the money can be used at the right time," PM Modi said on the morning of August 15.

For the uninformed, PM Modi had spoken about open defecation being a matter of shame to India, adding the importance to remain clean during his speech in 2014.