Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon-Jacqueline Fernandez promote 'Bachchhan Paandey' at Gaiety Galaxy - WATCH

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez opened the advance bookings for their upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' at one of the most renowned cinema halls in Mumbai, Gaiety Galaxy on Sunday, March 13. The three stars arrived in a vintage car in style to promote the Farhad Samji directorial scheduled to release in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, i.e. March 18. Fans went berserk seeing the stars at the theatre and couldn't stop themselves from clicking their pictures and attempting to pose with them.



Akshay shared an eight-minute-long video on his own Instagram handle showcasing fans' love for him. Akshay even shared a few pictures in which he can be seen buying the first tickets for the first show of his movie, along with Kriti and Jacqueline.

Even Kriti took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she is interacting with Akshay while on their way to Gaiety Galaxy as their fans are seen chasing behind them in the two-minute-long clip. Jacqueline too shared some videos on her Instagram Stories.

While the 'Khiladi' actor looked rogue in his 'Bachchhan Paandey' avatar, the 'Mimi' actress wore a blue cut-out top and matched it with the same coloured pants and the 'Bhoot Police' actress looked beautiful in her red dress. The three of them were elated standing in from of the box office to open the advance bookings of the action-comedy film.



Coming to 'Bachchhan Paandey', the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil action-crime comedy 'Jigarthanda' which starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon in the leading roles. The three leading stars along with Arshad and director Farhad will promote the film in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on March 13.