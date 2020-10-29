Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' renamed 'Laxmii'

Days before the release of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb', after much deliberation, the makers of the film have decided to change the title of the upcoming flick to 'Laxmii'.

On Thursday, after the film helmed by Raghava Lawrence, went for its censor certificate, the makers had a serious discussion with CBFC post the screening, in which they spoke about the film's title. Consequently, keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar took the decision to change the title of their film.

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as ‘Laxmii’.

Days ago, the much-awaited 'Burjkhalifa' song from the film was released.

Titled 'Burjkhalifa', the track is picturised on the lead actors of the horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Picturised on the beautiful locales of Dubai and against the backdrop of the tallest building of the world Burj Khalifa, in the song, we see Akshay wooing Kiara by making her feel like a queen and also expressing his wish to gift her the iconic building.

'Burjkhalifa' is sung by Shashi - Dj Khushi and Nikhita Gandhi. The music is composed by Shashi - Dj Khushi and the lyrics are penned by Gagan Ahuja.

Earlier, the makers dropped the trailer of the film which left audiences asking for more. Like expected, on one hand, while the funny one-liners and scary scenes managed to impress the audiences, on the other, Akshay Kumar’s transgender character created quite a buzz.

The over 3-minute trailer showcased Akshay comically saying "Jis din sach mein mere saamne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiyan pehen lunga, choodiyan (The day I see a ghost, I swear on my mother, I will wear bangles in my hands)."

In what one can perceive of the film's storyline from the trailer is that the lead actor is captured by the spirit of a transgender, who is on a mission. The film's trailer is a perfect mix of entertaining one-liners and a catchy song 'Burj Khalifa'.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmii' is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP during Diwali weekend, that is, from November 9, 2020.

Besides this, the film will also get a theatrical release in a few countries namely Australia, New Zealand and UAE where theatres are open for public.