Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif relive romantic Namastey London moment on Sooryavanshi sets and it will surely melt your heart

One of Bollywood's most-loved jodis, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have reunited on screen after nine years, and as if fans weren't already excited seeing them together again, Akshay and Katrina even went back in time. Akki and Kat recreated their Namastey London moment.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who were on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, took time off, to recreate the moment. It happened after Akshay read fan comments who suggested that his music video with Nupur Sanon, Filhall's teaser, takes them back to Namastey London moment with Katrina.

"Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all," wrote Akshay while sharing the super romantic video on Instagram.

Here's his post:

Akshay Kumar is currently in buzz due to the great Housefull 4 Box Office collections. His movie is a hit and his second-highest-grossing film of 2019 after Mission Mangal. The actor will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, followed by Good Newwz, Laxmmi Bomb, Hera Pheri 3 and Prithviraj.