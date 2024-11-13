Released in 2004, Aitraaz was directed by Abbas–Mustan. It tells the story of a man (Akshay Kumar) accused of sexual harassment by his female superior (Priyanka Chopra).

As Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Aitraaz completed two decades in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday morning announced Aitraaz 2 with "a finest script" and "3 years of hard work." Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film featuring Priyanka. Alongside the picture, the filmmaker heaped praise on the actress and said that she "dared and did it."

“BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That's why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ - produced my Mukta arts. When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence. Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with a finest script with 3 years of hard work Just wait n watch", the filmmaker captioned his post.

Released in 2004, the romantic thriller was directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. It tells the story of a man accused of sexual harassment by his female superior, and was released on 12 November 2004 to positive reviews. Loosely based on the 1994 film Disclosure, the film was noted for its bold subject of sexual harassment.

Aitraaz became a major commercial success despite clashing with three other films on Diwali 2004. The first was Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji-starrer Veer Zaara, the second was the coloured version of Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Madhubala-starrer classic Mughal-e-Azam, and the third was Abhishek Bachchan and Antara Mali-starrer Naach.

