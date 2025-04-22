Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

"Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families," Kumar wrote on X.

Haasan condemned the "heinous terror attack" and wrote on X, "My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united - in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security.”

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani said he is heartbroken by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, and urged people to stand united against hatred and terror. "The loss of innocent lives of civilians and tourists is beyond devastating. Violence like this has no place in any society. Praying for the families who've lost loved ones and for all those affected. Let's stand united against hatred and terror. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," he wrote.

Actor Sanjay Dutt said the attack on the tourists cannot be "forgiven". "They killed our people in cold blood. This can't be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve," he wrote on X.

Sonu Sood also condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam. "Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured," he wrote.

Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2025

I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured.



India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2025

They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they… — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 22, 2025

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 22, 2025

Heartbroken by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. The loss of innocent lives of civilians and tourists is beyond devastating. Violence like this has no place in any society. Praying for the families who’ve lost loved ones and for all those affected.

Let’s stand united… — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) April 22, 2025

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

OTT Releases This Week: Jewel Thief, L2 Empuraan, You Season 5; latest films, series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar