After delivering box office success with Sky Force, Akshay Kumar continues making huge profits from real estate as well.

The year 2025 is certainly profitable for superstar Akshay Kumar. After marking his return at the box office with Sky Force, the actor has now sold two more houses in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali, Mumbai. As per the information provided by Square Yards, with the review of property registration documents, Akki sold the residential units for a total of Rs. 6.6 crore. According to the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), both transactions were registered in March 2025.

Akshay Kumar earned almost 90% profit on investment

According to the review of IGR property registration documents by Square Yards, Akki sold two apartments in recent transactions. In one transaction, Kumar sold an apartment for Rs. 5.35 crore, which he originally purchased in November 2017 for Rs. 2.82 crore, which reflects an 89% appreciation in value. Reportedly, the sold apartment has a carpet area of 100.34 sq. m (1,080 sq. ft) and incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 32.1 lakh, with a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

In the second transaction, the Khiladi actor sold the adjoining apartment in the same project for Rs. 1.25 crore. Originally, he purchased that in 2017 for Rs. 67.19 lakh, scoring another 86% appreciation in value. Akki's second apartment has a carpet area of 23.45 sq. m (252 sq. ft) and the transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 7.5 lakh, with Rs. 30,000 registration fee.

2025 for Akshay Kumar

The year 2025 has been one of the most profitable years for him in recent times. Akki started this year with the release of his aerial actioner Sky Force. The movie became a critical and commercial success, ending his chain of flops. Then he yields good profits by selling three apartments in Borivali, Mumbai.

On the work front, Akshay will soon be seen in Keasri Chapter 2. The teaser of the movie was released this week, and it was appreciated by the masses. Akki will have Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 releasing this year.