Akshay Kumar is 'concerned' about Rajesh Sharma after insect bite: 'Abhi saath baith ke bahut hansna hai'

Rajesh Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata after being bitten by an insect, suspected to be a bug or a poisonous spider, while filming Prabhas-starrer Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Akshay Kumar wished for his speedy recovery on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar on Thursday expressed concern for his co-star Rajesh Sharma after the veteran actor suffered an insect bite while shooting Prabhas-starrer Fauzi in Hyderabad. Sharing a candid photo with Sharma on X, Kumar said he was worried about his friend and wished him a speedy recovery. "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai," the Khiladi actor wrote. Kumar and Sharma have shared screen space in several films over the years, including Bhooth Bangla, Special 26, Laxmii, Mission Raniganj, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.





What happened to Rajesh Sharma?

Rajesh Sharma is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata after being bitten by an insect, suspected to be a bug or a poisonous spider, while filming Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Headlined by Prabhas, the period action war drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also features Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

AICWA demands probe

Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called for an "immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation" to ensure the safety of film industry workers. In a statement shared on X, the association urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a high-level probe into the matter. It also demanded that the film's producer cover Rajesh Sharma's medical expenses and sought strict legal action if the investigation uncovers any negligence or safety lapses.

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