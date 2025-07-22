Akshay Kumar is 'already scared' as Kajol, Twinkle Khanna announce new talk show Two Much: 'Can't imagine the chaos on...'
Good news for Olympic winners as Delhi govt hikes cash awards, gold medallist to get Rs…
Morari Bapu Begins Ram Katha at Iconic Davos Congress Center
BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for captain, vice-captain, pitch report, possible Playing XI and more
Meet 28-year-old genius, whom Mark Zuckerberg hired for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, he is...
Meet Indian-origin man who was once intern at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, now technical director at this England football club, he is from..., his name is...
Paresh Rawal hits back at troll slamming him over drinking urine, reveals 'lot of people have...'
How did Jagdeep Dhankhar become most controversial vice president? About Sonia, Rahul, SC, RSS, he said...
Where It All Began: From Jabalpur to ANAX Holding’s Impact Under Satish Sanpal
Deep Barot becomes the most trusted name in US behind the scenes of global music videos
Big tension for Pakistan, China, Indian Army receives first batch of Apache helicopters, it can carry..., is capable of delivering...
Elon Musk's Tesla opens first-ever diner and drive-in movie screens in..., check its unique features, menu and more
Aamir Khan breaks his silence on making film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Absolutely...'
Rakesh Roshan shares first update after angioplasty, says both arteries to his brain were over 75% blocked: 'By chance, we...'
President accepts Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, confirms Rajya Sabha chair
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: Know how much pension, what facilities will he get? Who will handle his duties now?
Is there constitutional crisis after Jagdeep Dhankar quits? How, when, for how long new vice president be elected?
Indian Air Force to retire MiG-21 fighter jet after six decades of service, ceremonial send off on...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani fan of this special sweet, private helicopters sent to get it from UP village, it's name is...
Celina Jaitly slams makers of Jawani Diwani, says they 'betrayed' her: 'Woman was pushed...'
Meet Miss World winner who was dropped from Bollywood films, quit acting, beaten up by husband, is now...
US Senator Lindsey Graham issues big warning to India, China, Brazil over Russian oil: 'Will crush your economy if...'
Big move by Ratan Tata-owned company, acquires 67% stake in this UAE-based brand for Rs 160000000, its name is...
Meet Gita Gopinath, Indian-origin IMF’s first woman economist, studied at Delhi’s LSR, did PhD from Princeton University, quits job to join...
Earth is spinning faster today, marking second-shortest day in history; here's why
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowns at Costa Rica beach during family vacation, dies tragically
Weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers for next...
'Goliyan chali, ek white gaadi...': Rapper Fazilpuria breaks his silence after being shot in Gurugram
Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers this much starting salary for freshers in 2025, it starts from Rs...
Former head coach Ravi Shastri makes BOLD claim, picks this star cricketer to be India's next 'genuine all-rounder', his name is...
MS Dhoni calls out on lack of physical activity among Indians, raises concern for fitness levels of youngsters: 'Even my daughter...'
Google's top executive has valuable advice for aspiring engineers amid AI revolution, says 'Computer science degree alone isn't...'
Divyanka Tripathi hits back after Elvish Yadav fans abused her for not recognising him on Laughter Chefs 2: 'My system bounces back your...'
Kalki Koechlin talks about 'difficult' divorce from Anurag Kashyap: 'It was hurtful to see him with...'
British F-35B fighter jet leaves Kerala after being stranded for 5 weeks: Know how much the airport may have earned from parking
Amid Epstein-Donald Trump row, White House pulls The Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool
Emiway Bantai falls from moving SUV after stunt goes terribly wrong during song shoot, shocking video goes viral: Watch
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Reliance enters fast fashion delivery market with...
Saiyaara Ahaan Panday says 'I am truly shell-shocked', gets emotional as he thanks Karan Johar for everything: 'I grew up watching...'
Sebi lifts ban on Jane Street, allows US firm to resume trading but...
Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at the age of 21 with AIR..., but did not become IAS, IPS due to..., currently she is working in...
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri breaks down film's multi-composer album: 'Wanted the title track to be...' | Exclusive
Rahul Gandhi in legal trouble, court accepts plea against Congress leader over...
Who will be the next Vice President of India after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns?
Election Commission: This state becomes first in India to have electors less than 12,000
Viral Video: Astronaut shares stunning image of natural phenomenon over this city, it is...
DNA TV Show: SC questions ED, rejects its plea against Karnataka CM’s wife in MUDA case
IND vs ENG: Will Team India end 89-year-old curse at Old Trafford against England? Know the full story
Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats opening day haul, crosses Rs 100 crore in India, earns...
Another Air India incident as Delhi-Kolkata flight aborted moments before takeoff due to...
'Shilpa Shirodkar shot dead': Actress reveals she had 25 missed calls from 'worried' parents after shocking PR stunt
'Don't play Pakistan in any ICC tournament: Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt challenges India amid WCL 2025 row
HUGE blow to Anil Ambani as SBI classifies him, RCom, as 'fraud'; to file complaint with...
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj summoned by ED for this reason, actors to appear for questioning on...
What is NISAR? Most awaited India-US joint satellite mission to be launched on..., know its significance
Who is Jagdeep Dhankar, second Vice President of India to resign from the post?
Malaika Arora wore her own clothes in this chartbuster song; it's not Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Kaal Dhamaal, it is...
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post, to prioritise...
India's largest govt bank raises Rs 25000 crore to fund...; over 6 crore shares bought by...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani
75-year-old letter found accidently leads scientists to one of Earth’s rarest minerals in...
England announce Playing XI for 4th Test against India, replace Shoaib Bashir with...
BharatGPT launched, what is it? How different is this AI chatbot from ChatGPT?
Pakistan: Christian man arrested for blasphemy, What is anti-blasphemy law? Does such law exist in India?
CBSE takes BIG step to ensure safety of students, directs all affiliated schools to...
UGC NET June 2025 result released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; get direct link, steps to download scorecard here
Mohammed Siraj confirms whether or not Jasprit Bumrah will play Manchester Test: Here's what he said
This European town sells homes at Rs 100 but with conditions, know who are eligible
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's flirty Instagram exchange fuels relationship rumours; actress calls him...
Meet actress who began as child artist, worked in 32 films, 48 TV serials, quit acting to become IAS, failed five times, now works as…
Deepinder Goyal makes BIG move as Zomato to launch...; aims to take on...
Mythri Movie Makers warn Pawan Kalyan fans to not share leaked pictures from Ustaad Bhagat Singh set: 'Any accounts...'
Earth to spin faster tomorrow due to...; to see second-shortest day of 2025
NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip out today, here's how you can download it
Shahid Afridi finally breaks silence after India pull out of Pakistan game in WCL 2025, says 'If I had known...'
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to boost regional connectivity, tourism, will cut travel time to..., connect Delhi with...
This is Mukesh Ambani's go-to favourite meal, costs just Rs 250, made with rice flour, it is...
Saiyaara: Ranveer Singh reviews Mohit Suri film, congratulates Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda for 'scintillating, special' debut
BIG win for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel beats Ratan Tata's TCS to become India’s...
Honour killing in Pakistan: Woman shot dead in Balochistan for having 'illicit affair'
Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files remains in trouble: Makers ask to replace 'Nutan Sharma', drop communal dialogues
Will Barack Obama be arrested? Donald Trump posts AI video showing former US president being jailed for...
How to know correct birth time
Who is Kate Kniveton? Former UK MP who alleges abuse by ex-husband, former MP
Viral video: Ajith Kumar helps clean up debris after his car crashes in Italy race, fans call him 'fine gentleman'
Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as Zomato’s parent Eternal's net profit falls to Rs...
Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate loses 17 kgs in 2 months, garners praise from Kevin Pietersen, his name is...
Reliance Industries Ltd: Mukesh Ambani-owned firm's profit soars 78%, share tumbles on BSE, because...
Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion
Stranded UK F-35B fighter jet back into shape, set to take off from Kerala on....
VS Achuthanandan, former Kerala CM and left stalwart, passes away at 101
Meet man, IIT-IIM graduate, who manages finance of Mukesh Ambani's company, he is...
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Will Jasprit Bumrah break Ishant Sharma, Wasim Akram's all-time record at Old Trafford and become...
Watch: Inside Tesla’s futuristic diner, a tech lovers’ paradise with robots, cybertrucks
How many times has Donald Trump claimed to have mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire in Operation Sindoor? Mallikarjun Kharge says...
Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs take BIG action against Justice Yashwant Varma, submit...
Ajay Devgn's viral pictures with Shahid Afridi from WCL sparks controversy: What really happened?
Gautam Adani's Adani group set to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in expansion of THIS industry across India, bets big on...
Who was Athulya Pillai? Kerala woman found dead in Sharjah, family alleges....
Vaishno Devi Yatra disrupted as massive landslide hits Ban Ganga track; 1 dead, several injured
CoinDCX makes BIG move after Rs 368 crore hack, launches India's largest...
BOLLYWOOD
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show - Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle - will soon premiere on Prime Video. The release date, the number of episodes, names of the celebrity guests, and other details of the talk show haven't been announced yet.
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host their own talk show - Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant shared the poster of the upcoming show on their social media handles with the caption, "they've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon."
Twinkle Khanna's husband and actor Akshay Kumar had a hilarious reaction to the upcoming show as he shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Am already scared seeing just you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show." Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn hasn't yet reacted to Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle.
Promising a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who - outshining even the most glamorous red carpets, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.
"We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle - a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences."
Premiering soon, the bold, fiery, and candid talk show is produced by Banijay Asia. Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle - distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video - a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India."
The release date, the number of episodes, names of the celebrity guests, and other details of the talk show haven't been announced yet.
READ | Saiyaara: Decoding the craze behind Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri film and what its massive success means for Bollywood | Opinion