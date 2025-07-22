Akshay Kumar is 'already scared' as Kajol, Twinkle Khanna announce new talk show Two Much: 'Can't imagine the chaos on...'

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show - Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle - will soon premiere on Prime Video. The release date, the number of episodes, names of the celebrity guests, and other details of the talk show haven't been announced yet.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host their own talk show - Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant shared the poster of the upcoming show on their social media handles with the caption, "they've got the tea and it's two much to miss. #TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon."

Twinkle Khanna's husband and actor Akshay Kumar had a hilarious reaction to the upcoming show as he shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Am already scared seeing just you two together on the poster, can't imagine the chaos on the actual show." Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn hasn't yet reacted to Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle.



Promising a guest list featuring the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry’s Who’s Who - outshining even the most glamorous red carpets, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is set to be a bold, brilliant, and unapologetically unfiltered talk show, delivering their hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.







"We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle - a first-of-its-kind talk show, hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences."



Premiering soon, the bold, fiery, and candid talk show is produced by Banijay Asia. Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a bold blend of unfiltered honesty, sharp viewpoints, and unapologetic conversations with India’s biggest stars. At its heart, it celebrates the firebrand personalities of Kajol and Twinkle - distinct, fearless, and refreshingly real. Built on their camaraderie and lived experiences, the show is packed with insight, laughter, and relatable topics for everyone! At Banijay Asia, we’re committed to crafting original formats that keep audiences engaged, and with Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Prime Video - a streaming service that continues to redefine unscripted content in India."

