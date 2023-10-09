Headlines

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Akshay Kumar called a 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan after promising to step away.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Earlier, Akshay Kumar faced backlash for promoting the pan masala brand. The actor later apologized and also promised to step back, however, now, he is back in the ad with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan and this has made fans call him a ‘hypocrite’. 

A video is going viral on social media and in the video shared online on Sunday, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn were seen promoting Vimal Elaichi.  The viral ad shows Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn trying to get Akshay’s attention by honking car horns, however, Akshay has his headphones on. After multiple tries, Ajay opens a packet of pan masala which grabs Akshay’s attention. 

The ad left netizens furious who slammed the actor for not keeping up to his promise. One of the comments read, “Money can change anyone's mood, Anyone minds Its a powerful weapon nowadays.” Another commented, “All these stars are hungry for money, they’ll do anything after getting the money.” Another wrote, “Akshay Kumar apologized a year back for doing “Guthka” ads, he even said he won’t do Guthka ads ever in his life. A year later, he is still endorsing Vimal's ad. What a hypocrite!! Only one thing matters to Akshay and that’s money.” 

In April 2022, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared a post apologizing for promoting the pan masala brand and wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi.” 

He added, “With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.” 

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in the movie Mission Raniganj. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sudhir Pandey and Shishir Sharma among others in key roles. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, the movie is garnering positive reviews from the audience.

