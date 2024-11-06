Guddi Maruti also spoke about her time shooting with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi and recalled him being flirtatious. Guddi Maruti said, "Kaafi girlfriends thi uski (He had many girlfriends). I know of his two or three lovely girlfriends."

The 90s were a fun and thrilling time in Bollywood with many superstars of today just starting their journey in the film industry. There were a lot of rumours about hidden relationships and gossip which are often highlighted through old interviews. Now, actress Guddi Maruti has shared her opinions and talked about the 'chalu' heroes of the 90s in a new interview.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Guddi called every hero of the 90s 'chalu' except for Govinda. She was quoted as saying, "All the heroes were chalu but not Govinda. He used to stay so busy with his work. We would say, ‘Chi Chi, even if a girl walks in front of you in a bikini, you wouldn’t notice her. You would only notice her smile and nothing else.’ He was genuinely like that; always engrossed in his work. Even if an actress tried to woo him, he would get shy."

Guddi Maruti also spoke about her time shooting with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi and recalled him being flirtatious. Guddi Maruti said, "Kaafi girlfriends thi uski (He had many girlfriends). I know of his two or three lovely girlfriends, but I can’t say how many more he dated. On set, he was always very nice to work with."

Despite this, Guddi Maruti clarified that Akshay Kumar might not have dated two or three girlfriends simultaneously. "He would act so naive, but later we heard so many stories about him," she said.

Guddi Maruti also said that they got to know about actors dating each other when they would sneak off to see each other. "Actors used to keep their relationships very discreet during that time. We would often learn who was seeing whom during these shoots, as they would sneak off to each other’s rooms," she said.